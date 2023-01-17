The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is 14.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.07 and a high of $158.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $99.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $99.40, the stock is 10.02% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.21 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -5.02% off its SMA200. DIS registered -37.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.41%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.86%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 220000 employees, a market worth around $182.01B and $82.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.23% and -37.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Buy”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.82B, and float is at 1.82B with Short Float at 1.12%.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODFORD BRENT,the company’sEVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax. SEC filings show that WOODFORD BRENT sold 18,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $98.46 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33186.0 shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that McCarthy Christine M (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 42,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $98.46 per share for $4.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, WOODFORD BRENT (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $119.03 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 28,624 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -23.23% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -38.05% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -23.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.