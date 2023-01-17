Things appear to be looking up for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is 7.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $33.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTU stock was last observed hovering at around $27.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.35% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.41, the stock is 1.95% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 14.11% off its SMA200. BTU registered 114.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.35%.

The stock witnessed a -0.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.40%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $3.99B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.64 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.01% and -14.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.10M, and float is at 142.42M with Short Float at 10.82%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spurbeck Mark,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Spurbeck Mark sold 10,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $26.48 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46039.0 shares.

Peabody Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Jarboe Scott T. (CAO and Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 4,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $26.48 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51358.0 shares of the BTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Jarboe Scott T. (CAO and Corporate Secretary) disposed off 2,998 shares at an average price of $24.65 for $73901.0. The insider now directly holds 62,770 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU).