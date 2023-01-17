Waste Management Inc. (WM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.58 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $152.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $169.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $196.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.19, the stock is -2.60% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. WM registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.43%.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.03%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 48500 employees, a market worth around $62.67B and $19.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.65 and Fwd P/E is 25.19. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.26% and -12.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Waste Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.00M, and float is at 409.59M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rooney Kelly C.,the company’sSVP Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Rooney Kelly C. sold 66 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $160.03 per share for a total of $10562.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1414.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Rankin Devina A (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 22,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $175.00 per share for $3.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50516.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Watson Michael J. (Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 8,971 shares at an average price of $169.83 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 32,221 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -31.82% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is -5.26% lower over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is 1.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.