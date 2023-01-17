What should you know before buying stock in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.24 and a high of $28.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $18.40, the stock is 13.83% and 17.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 8.37% off its SMA200. ACAD registered -19.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.42%.

The stock witnessed a 16.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is 6.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $511.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.33% and -34.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.85M, and float is at 161.70M with Short Float at 5.19%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS STEPHEN,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS STEPHEN sold 3,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $17.13 per share for a total of $66877.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84633.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that KIM AUSTIN D. (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $17.13 per share for $10090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18697.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Teehan Brendan (EVP, COO, Head of Commercial) disposed off 532 shares at an average price of $17.13 for $9113.0. The insider now directly holds 4,549 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.30% up over the past 12 months and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is -47.07% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 2.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.