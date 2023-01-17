What should you know before buying stock in Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is 0.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -53.33% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 2.78% and -17.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.94 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -40.32% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -64.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.21%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.75%, and is 29.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -69.66% from its 52-week high.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.00% this year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.95M, and float is at 179.13M with Short Float at 22.92%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burns Stephen S.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $4.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.68 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,169,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.78 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.68 million shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) disposed off 650,000 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,852,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).