What should you know before buying stock in PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) is 25.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $55.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.74% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.51% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.78, the stock is 21.18% and 22.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.06% off its SMA200. PTCT registered 16.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.04%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.57%, and is 21.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) has around 1252 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $696.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.04% and -14.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.66M, and float is at 70.11M with Short Float at 7.39%.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill Emily Luisa,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Hill Emily Luisa sold 418 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $44.36 per share for a total of $18542.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47086.0 shares.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Peltz Stuart Walter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 492 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $44.36 per share for $21825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55488.0 shares of the PTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Peltz Stuart Walter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 1,189 shares at an average price of $44.36 for $52744.0. The insider now directly holds 169,282 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is trading 33.08% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is 1.41% higher over the same period. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -22.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.