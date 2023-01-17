Why should you keep an eye on Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 6.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $170.12 and a high of $253.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $210.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9%.

Currently trading at $212.16, the stock is 4.54% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 8.07% off its SMA200. LOW registered -15.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.68%.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.84%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $127.15B and $95.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.80 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.71% and -16.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.80%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.30% this year.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 618.00M, and float is at 604.00M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McFarland Joseph Michael,the company’sEVP, Stores. SEC filings show that McFarland Joseph Michael sold 15,301 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $203.82 per share for a total of $3.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28353.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that MCCANLESS ROSS W (EVP, GC & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 57,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $211.35 per share for $12.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26923.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Godbole Seemantini (EVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 11,761 shares at an average price of $214.37 for $2.52 million. The insider now directly holds 26,575 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.61% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -14.94% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 1.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.