Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XERS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 7.07% and -4.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 11.30% at the moment leaves the stock -25.19% off its SMA200. XERS registered -44.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.49%.

The stock witnessed a -9.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.78%, and is 21.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 7.66% over the month.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $156.40M and $98.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -56.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.95M, and float is at 132.35M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edick Paul R. SEC filings show that Edick Paul R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $29000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Edick Paul Rbought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $1.40 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.51 million shares of the XERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, PRESTRELSKI STEVEN (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 11,228 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $27158.0. The insider now directly holds 569,780 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS).