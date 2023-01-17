Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 27.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $15.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37%.

Currently trading at $10.04, the stock is 31.65% and 32.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 15.80% at the moment leaves the stock 56.09% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -30.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.04%.

The stock witnessed a 62.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.32%, and is 31.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 10.02% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $546.18M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.28% and -33.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.48M, and float is at 54.49M with Short Float at 15.79%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EcoR1 Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 106,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $7.87 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.59 million shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 920,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $7.65 per share for $7.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.49 million shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Astle Christopher (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 887 shares at an average price of $6.01 for $5331.0. The insider now directly holds 1,333 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.14% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.53% lower over the same period.