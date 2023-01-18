Analysts suggest Citigroup Inc. (C) could spike 47.04% in a year

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is 11.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $69.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $49.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.04% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -22.71% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.31, the stock is 9.44% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.18 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.12% off its SMA200. C registered -25.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.48%.

The stock witnessed a 9.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.38%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $95.82B and $61.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.78 and Fwd P/E is 7.16. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.76% and -27.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.48%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CITIGROUP INC,the company’sSee General Remark. SEC filings show that CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $167.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15318.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Wechter Sara (Head of Human Resources) sold a total of 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $68.56 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57043.0 shares of the C stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, McNiff Mary (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $68.66 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 65,829 shares of Citigroup Inc. (C).

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.31% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -29.20% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.