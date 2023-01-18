BIOR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Now

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) is 37.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $52.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIOR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.46% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 93.02% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 21.15% and -12.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock -69.83% off its SMA200. BIOR registered -88.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.68%.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.16%, and is 115.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.90% over the week and 25.65% over the month.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $50.30M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.82% and -91.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-286.50%).

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.50% this year.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.93M, and float is at 8.32M with Short Float at 5.48%.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarna Surbhi,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sarna Surbhi sold 7,517 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $4585.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 2.13% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 43.29% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 14.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.