Check out this: Amcor plc (AMCR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is 2.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $11.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -22.23% lower than the price target low of $9.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.15, the stock is 0.68% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 0.49% off its SMA200. AMCR registered -1.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.46%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.08%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $18.20B and $14.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.01 and Fwd P/E is 14.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.49B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 2.07%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Long Nicholas T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $12.40 per share for a total of $66622.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29769.0 shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Bertone Andrea E. (Director) sold a total of 5,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $12.40 per share for $65054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20485.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, NAYAR ARUN (Director) disposed off 5,648 shares at an average price of $12.39 for $69971.0. The insider now directly holds 75,072 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).