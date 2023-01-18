Check out this: Macy’s Inc. (M) could be on the verge of a big rally

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is 10.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $28.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is 9.46% and 6.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.79 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 12.51% off its SMA200. M registered -14.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.53%.

The stock witnessed a 5.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.16%, and is 12.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 88857 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $25.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.92. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.66% and -18.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.50% this year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.00M, and float is at 270.31M with Short Float at 8.17%.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Adrian V,the company’sEVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $23.67 per share for a total of $77035.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12546.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) sold a total of 1,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $17.05 per share for $20852.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7550.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Griscom Paul (SVP and Controller) disposed off 2,868 shares at an average price of $17.43 for $49992.0. The insider now directly holds 4,688 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 59.43% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 12.31% higher over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -24.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.