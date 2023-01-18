CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -4.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.28 and a high of $111.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $89.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $115.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.25% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 3.44% higher than the price target low of $92.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.37, the stock is -3.62% and -7.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.31 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. CVS registered -15.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.22%.

The stock witnessed a -11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.08%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $116.46B and $315.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.03%.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moriarty Thomas M,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Moriarty Thomas M sold 137,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $98.36 per share for a total of $13.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) sold a total of 22,541 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $104.00 per share for $2.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) disposed off 120,899 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $11.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.42% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 3.78% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 7.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.