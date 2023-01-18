FATE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Now

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is -43.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $44.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FATE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is -40.42% and -63.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing 5.93% at the moment leaves the stock -76.59% off its SMA200. FATE registered -86.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.36%.

The stock witnessed a -62.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.91%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $603.12M and $69.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.29% and -87.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.40% this year.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.02M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 23.34%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MENDLEIN JOHN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MENDLEIN JOHN bought 36,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that MENDLEIN JOHN (Director) bought a total of 88,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $5.67 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the FATE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Valamehr Bahram (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 10,917 shares at an average price of $5.24 for $57205.0. The insider now directly holds 168,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE).

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 23.87% up over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 36.64% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -0.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.