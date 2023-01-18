Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.44% Change This Year

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.89 and a high of $6.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.19% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.64% lower than the price target low of $5.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is 9.38% and 11.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.1 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 22.81% off its SMA200. GGB registered 28.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.82%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.35%, and is 7.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $9.78B and $16.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.17% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 601.79M with Short Float at 6.51%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 10.58% up over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 37.62% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -16.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.