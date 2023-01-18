Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) a good stock to buy now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is 23.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 11.95% and 9.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -16.88% off its SMA200. BHC registered -71.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.42%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.00%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 2.19. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.50% and -71.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.50M, and float is at 344.64M with Short Float at 7.73%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).