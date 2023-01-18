JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is 30.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $16.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $8.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $8.44, the stock is 21.71% and 13.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.75 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. JBLU registered -44.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.68%.

The stock witnessed a 20.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.54%, and is 15.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has around 20013 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $8.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.57% and -48.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.90M, and float is at 321.90M with Short Float at 4.12%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayes Robin,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $10.97 per share for a total of $10970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Hayes Robin (CEO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $12.61 per share for $12610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the JBLU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Hayes Robin (CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $15020.0. The insider now directly holds 583,926 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -19.11% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -7.74% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 6.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.