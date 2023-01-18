Positives for Morgan Stanley (MS) as stock gains in recent trading

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $109.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $91.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.42% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -22.54% lower than the price target low of $79.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.08, the stock is 11.68% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.87 million and changing 5.91% at the moment leaves the stock 15.48% off its SMA200. MS registered -5.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.10%.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.92%, and is 10.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $162.05B and $61.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.74% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.36%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MORGAN STANLEY,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $8.41 per share for a total of $72330.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8598.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $79.30 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M (Co-President/Head of WM) disposed off 17,162 shares at an average price of $105.70 for $1.81 million. The insider now directly holds 179,414 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.31% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -21.21% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -10.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.