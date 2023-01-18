Positives for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) as stock gains in recent trading

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.92 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -57.11% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.07, the stock is 8.43% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.81 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -19.06% off its SMA200. PLTR registered -55.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.71%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.11%, and is 8.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 3712 employees, a market worth around $14.81B and $1.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.37. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.43% and -56.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 7.07%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $6.38 per share for a total of $44663.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Karp Alexander C.sold a total of 809,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $7.13 per share for $5.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.43 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Karp Alexander C. () disposed off 809,398 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $5.66 million. The insider now directly holds 6,432,258 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).