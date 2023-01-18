QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 9.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.93 and a high of $192.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $120.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.27% off the consensus price target high of $183.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.28, the stock is 6.28% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -7.21% off its SMA200. QCOM registered -34.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.11%.

The stock witnessed a -1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.40%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $136.35B and $44.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -37.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.12B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 1.14%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CATHEY JAMES J,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $111.09 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2664.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that ROGERS ALEXANDER H (President QTL & Global Affairs) sold a total of 26,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $122.33 per share for $3.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51179.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, POLEK ERIN L (SVP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 2,894 shares at an average price of $121.10 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -33.39% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -3.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.