Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 89.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $23.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is 52.44% and 41.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.07 million and changing 6.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.85% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -68.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.89%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 54.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.28%, and is 31.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.77% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $289.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.23% and -72.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.90M, and float is at 153.76M with Short Float at 19.61%.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackman William Richard,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Harris Chad Everett (EVP, CCO) sold a total of 75,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $4.15 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro (Director) disposed off 26,000 shares at an average price of $6.97 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 95,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -64.55% down over the past 12 months.