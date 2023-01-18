Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Is Up 11.98% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 11.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $234.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $149.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.51% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -97.96% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.47, the stock is 9.20% and 4.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.4 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -9.24% off its SMA200. CRM registered -35.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.57%.

The stock witnessed a 10.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 73541 employees, a market worth around $148.56B and $30.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 535.99 and Fwd P/E is 25.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.52% and -36.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.30% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 997.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.06%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 600 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 459 and purchases happening 141 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benioff Marc,the company’sChair and Co-CEO. SEC filings show that Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $148.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.75 million shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Benioff Marc (Chair and Co-CEO) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $147.51 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.75 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Benioff Marc (Chair and Co-CEO) disposed off 725 shares at an average price of $145.25 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 27,753,609 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -21.15% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -33.76% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -34.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.