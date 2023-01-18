Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 17.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.80 and a high of $39.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.57% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.30, the stock is 11.51% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. RUN registered -13.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.29%.

The stock witnessed a -13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.43%, and is 23.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has around 11383 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.26 and Fwd P/E is 297.89. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.45% and -27.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.70M, and float is at 204.65M with Short Float at 15.04%.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abajian Danny,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Abajian Danny sold 199 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $22.02 per share for a total of $4381.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Sunrun Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Dickson Paul S. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $22.08 per share for $3930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Fenster Edward Harris (Co-Executive Chair) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $24.92 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 1,311,406 shares of Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -61.76% down over the past 12 months and First Solar Inc. (FSLR) that is 114.54% higher over the same period. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is -6.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.