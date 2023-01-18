These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is 22.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.29 and a high of $39.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $20.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -87.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 15.14% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.45 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -14.60% off its SMA200. PARA registered -42.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.82%.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.96%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $13.66B and $30.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.82. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.99% and -47.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Global (PARA) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 11 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year.

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.77M with Short Float at 15.22%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -21.05% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -40.42% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -37.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.