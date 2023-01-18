These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is 2.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.4% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 70.4% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 7.44% and -41.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.56 million and changing 7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -76.47% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -93.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.65%.

The stock witnessed a -6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.44%, and is 80.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 63.78% over the week and 32.93% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $50.18M and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.47% and -93.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.90% this year.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.22M, and float is at 109.88M with Short Float at 13.75%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOSIN CLIFFORD,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD sold 19,557,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $7.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) sold a total of 444,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $1.45 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.56 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 470,000 shares at an average price of $3.46 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 20,001,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -32.21% down over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -13.54% lower over the same period. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -33.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.