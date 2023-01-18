What should you know before buying stock in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) is 62.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $5.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RKLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 33.29% and -9.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing 10.02% at the moment leaves the stock -86.29% off its SMA200. RKLY registered -93.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.02%.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.10%, and is 30.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.51% over the week and 17.79% over the month.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $29.78M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.07% and -95.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.50%).

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -161.80% this year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.75M, and float is at 101.11M with Short Float at 11.39%.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blaser Brian J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Blaser Brian J bought 47,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $4.19 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22000.0 shares.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Nagra Amit (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,098 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $3.90 per share for $19882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the RKLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Karanth Mahesh (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,261 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $32218.0. The insider now directly holds 174,355 shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY).