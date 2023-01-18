Why Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) is 8.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $6.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is 12.19% and 6.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -51.28% off its SMA200. GOEV registered -80.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.41%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 23.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -80.99% from its 52-week high.

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.70% this year.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.02M, and float is at 298.19M with Short Float at 19.74%.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Canoo Inc. (GOEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruiz Hector M.,the company’sGENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY. SEC filings show that Ruiz Hector M. sold 14,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $15822.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Canoo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) sold a total of 13,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $1.10 per share for $15215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GOEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, MURTHY RAMESH (SVP, ICFO and CAO) disposed off 170 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $211.0. The insider now directly holds 308,066 shares of Canoo Inc. (GOEV).