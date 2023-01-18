Why Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.65 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.39% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.42% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.82, the stock is 2.55% and 1.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.09 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.51% off its SMA200. CFG registered -26.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.82%.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.96%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 17463 employees, a market worth around $20.16B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -28.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.60% this year.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 495.65M, and float is at 487.14M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lillis Terrance,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lillis Terrance bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $41.31 per share for a total of $41310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -21.21% down over the past 12 months and Citigroup Inc. (C) that is -25.77% lower over the same period. UBS Group AG (UBS) is 9.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.