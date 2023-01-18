Why should you keep an eye on Fastenal Company (FAST)?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.73 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $48.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.89% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.81% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.22, the stock is 0.82% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -5.45% off its SMA200. FAST registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.69%.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.92%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 19519 employees, a market worth around $27.73B and $6.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.94 and Fwd P/E is 24.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.27% and -21.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.20%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 573.00M, and float is at 571.74M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watts Jeffery Michael,the company’sEXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Watts Jeffery Michael bought 5,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $50.58 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5940.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Nielsen Sarah N (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $44.89 per share for $22445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Eastman Stephen L. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $43.88 for $43885.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.42% down over the past 12 months and The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is -15.36% lower over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is -16.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.