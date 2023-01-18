Will JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $161.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $143.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21%.

Currently trading at $140.80, the stock is 4.74% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.29 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.81% off its SMA200. JPM registered -16.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.95%.

The stock witnessed a 5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.63%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 288474 employees, a market worth around $402.83B and $74.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.89 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.02% and -12.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.59%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scher Peter,the company’sVice Chairman. SEC filings show that Scher Peter sold 4,399 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $140.32 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36369.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Piepszak Jennifer (Co-CEO CCB) sold a total of 10,462 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $140.32 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11700.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Petno Douglas B (CEO Commercial Banking) disposed off 11,644 shares at an average price of $140.30 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 242,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -29.20% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.