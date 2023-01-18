Will Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 3.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.29% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -15.43% lower than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is 1.88% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.93 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -46.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.01%.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.26%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104490 employees, a market worth around $21.52B and $24.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.56% and -52.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.21%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -54.36% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 35.07% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 4.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.