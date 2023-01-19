A peek at Livent Corporation (LTHM): Who has invested in It?

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is 21.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.26 and a high of $36.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $24.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.4% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is 15.15% and -3.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. LTHM registered -1.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.14%.

The stock witnessed a 7.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.73%, and is 16.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $716.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.09% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.90% this year

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.30M, and float is at 178.16M with Short Float at 14.57%.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antoniazzi Gilberto, the company’s Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $32.54 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62582.0 shares.

Livent Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Graves Paul W (President and CEO) sold a total of 85,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $35.00 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the LTHM stock.

Livent Corporation (LTHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 4.34% up over the past 12 months.