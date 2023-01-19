A peek at The AES Corporation (AES): Who has invested in It?

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.62 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $27.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.54% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.92, the stock is -3.58% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 10.62% off its SMA200. AES registered 16.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.55%.

The stock witnessed a -6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 8450 employees, a market worth around $17.87B and $12.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.37. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.58% and -9.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AES Corporation (AES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AES Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 711.00M, and float is at 665.70M with Short Float at 1.98%.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gluski Andres, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $28.43 per share for a total of $21.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MILLER JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 19,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.68 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Coughlin Stephen (EVP and CFO) acquired 47,000 shares at an average price of $21.30 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 67,622 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 0.72% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -1.72% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -21.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.