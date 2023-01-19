Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is 18.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.03 and a high of $68.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYND stock was last observed hovering at around $15.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -191.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is 7.11% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock -39.46% off its SMA200. BYND registered -78.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.18%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.56%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has around 1108 employees, a market worth around $963.74M and $439.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -78.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) is a “Underweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Meat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.40% this year

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.70M, and float is at 58.07M with Short Float at 39.35%.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ajami Dariush, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $14.65 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78774.0 shares.

Beyond Meat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that KUTUA LUBI (CFO, Treasurer) sold a total of 15,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $14.38 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58687.0 shares of the BYND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Moskowitz Beth (Chief Brand Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.08 for $70388.0. The insider now directly holds 19,179 shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND).