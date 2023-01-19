Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Volatility At 2.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $22.47, the stock is 0.19% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 1.02% off its SMA200. BRX registered -15.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.37%.

The stock witnessed a -0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $6.90B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.65 and Fwd P/E is 21.48. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.53% and -17.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Analyst Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.40% this year

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.21M, and float is at 298.27M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berman Michael B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Berman Michael B sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $22.96 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45146.0 shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Finnegan Brian T () sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $25.14 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, SIEGEL STEVEN F () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 284,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -20.80% down over the past 12 months and CubeSmart (CUBE) that is -18.05% lower over the same period. Public Storage (PSA) is -17.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.