D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 6.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.25 and a high of $97.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $95.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $94.71, the stock is 3.73% and 9.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. DHI registered -3.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.50%.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.36%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 13237 employees, a market worth around $32.85B and $33.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.85% and -2.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Analyst Forecasts

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 346.90M, and float is at 302.33M with Short Float at 4.67%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romanowski Paul J, the company’s EVP and COO. SEC filings show that Romanowski Paul J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $89.68 per share for a total of $2.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76185.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Allen Barbara K (Director) sold a total of 470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $84.86 per share for $39884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5650.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $86.48 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,848 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading -9.80% down over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -28.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.