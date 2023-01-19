Here are the top Institutional holders of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is 36.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 27.80% and 11.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -23.41% off its SMA200. UAVS registered -67.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.00%.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is 12.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.44% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $41.71M and $18.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.53% and -68.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.50% this year

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.97M, and float is at 79.60M with Short Float at 5.01%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mooney Barrett, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $26250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $0.75 per share for $56250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the UAVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Mooney Barrett (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.86 for $21450.0. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS).