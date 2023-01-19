Here are the top Institutional holders of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) shares

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) is 380.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYAD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is 221.29% and 162.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.07 million and changing 24.74% at the moment leaves the stock 47.64% off its SMA200. CYAD registered -36.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.51%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.19.

The stock witnessed a 130.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.45%, and is 245.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.37% over the week and 18.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 414.77% and -40.60% from its 52-week high.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celyad Oncology SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.59M, and float is at 22.59M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is trading -14.73% down over the past 12 months and Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is -55.49% lower over the same period. Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is -89.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.