Momentus Inc. (MNTS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) is 14.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $2.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.61% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 0.23% and -16.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -21.26% at the moment leaves the stock -53.80% off its SMA200. MNTS registered -79.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.42%.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.26%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.68% over the week and 17.59% over the month.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $72.31M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -81.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.30%).

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.07M, and float is at 79.28M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Momentus Inc. (MNTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kabot Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $16126.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Momentus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $3.10 per share for $65149.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.96 million shares of the MNTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 34,016 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,166,661 shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS).