New Big Money Means Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is 18.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $14.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $14.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.04% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is 14.32% and 11.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.67% off its SMA200. OWL registered -6.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.68%.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.60%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $17.46B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.68% and -14.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.00%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -386.40% this year

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 441.49M, and float is at 426.89M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.4 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.52 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 254,000 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 43,680,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).