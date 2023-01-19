New Big Money Means Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.71 and a high of $199.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $150.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.06% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.04% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.25, the stock is 3.04% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock -10.34% off its SMA200. CCI registered -21.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.44.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $63.06B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.06 and Fwd P/E is 38.51. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.34% and -27.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Castle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 430.78M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12703.0 shares.

Crown Castle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Thornton Matthew III (Director) bought a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $123.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5761.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 699 shares at an average price of $173.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -24.98% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -7.57% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 34.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.