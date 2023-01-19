New Big Money Means TransUnion (TRU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 18.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.32 and a high of $108.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRU stock was last observed hovering at around $69.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.18% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.48% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.05% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.99, the stock is 11.31% and 11.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.81% off its SMA200. TRU registered -38.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.48%.

The stock witnessed a 14.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.59%, and is 4.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

TransUnion (TRU) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $12.58B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.38 and Fwd P/E is 18.62. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.13% and -38.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TransUnion (TRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransUnion (TRU) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransUnion is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year

TransUnion (TRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.60M, and float is at 192.10M with Short Float at 1.95%.

TransUnion (TRU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at TransUnion (TRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cartwright Christopher A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $79.42 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

TransUnion disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BOSWORTH WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $78.72 per share for $31882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5399.0 shares of the TRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Cello Todd M (EVP & CFO) disposed off 244 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $25620.0. The insider now directly holds 73,442 shares of TransUnion (TRU).

TransUnion (TRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is trading 6.58% up over the past 12 months and Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) that is -35.08% lower over the same period.