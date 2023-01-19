Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 2.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $3.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 1.88% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 13.82% off its SMA200. NAT registered 83.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.17%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.56%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $632.61M and $243.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.90. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.00% and -20.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -414.50% this year

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.91M, and float is at 203.06M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 285.84% up over the past 12 months and Frontline plc (FRO) that is 80.00% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.