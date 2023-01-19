Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is 11.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.60 and a high of $82.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.42% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.83% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.36, the stock is 7.52% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.32 million and changing -6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -23.52% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -66.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.94%.

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.02%, and is 10.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $2.32B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.04% and -68.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.00% this year

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.73M, and float is at 160.19M with Short Float at 17.81%.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trencher Daniel, the company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY. SEC filings show that Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $26.80 per share for a total of $26800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21408.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Trencher Daniel (SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $26.93 per share for $26930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22408.0 shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Jensen Claus Torp (CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER) disposed off 1,783 shares at an average price of $28.86 for $51457.0. The insider now directly holds 1,782 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -54.71% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -66.23% lower over the same period.