The Southern Company (SO) Volatility At 1.95%, Should You Add A Position?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.71 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $70.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.33% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.23% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.72, the stock is -4.61% and -1.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. SO registered -1.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.62%.

The stock witnessed a -3.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.35%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $73.75B and $28.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.51 and Fwd P/E is 18.16. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.55% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 1.06%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E, the company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,546 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $70.95 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Cummiskey Christopher (EVP & CCCS Officer) sold a total of 1,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $72.03 per share for $73975.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22059.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD (EVP and CIO) disposed off 1,475 shares at an average price of $68.35 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 38,441 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 0.72% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -21.93% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 1.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.