Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -0.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.97 and a high of $30.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.27% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.00, the stock is 3.28% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -12.11% off its SMA200. TVTX registered -23.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.23%.

The stock witnessed a 13.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 3.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $213.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.87% and -30.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.70%).

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.03M, and float is at 63.33M with Short Float at 13.24%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dube Eric M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dube Eric M sold 5,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Inrig Jula (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $20.75 per share for $9172.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17507.0 shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Inrig Jula (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,051 shares at an average price of $20.75 for $42558.0. The insider now directly holds 17,949 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX).