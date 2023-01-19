Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 46.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 33.65% and 26.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.52% off its SMA200. VUZI registered -28.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.87%.

The stock witnessed a 31.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 21.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $331.43M and $12.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.61% and -49.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.78M, and float is at 59.10M with Short Float at 24.97%.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rajgopal Raj, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rajgopal Raj bought 6,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $26850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43788.0 shares.

Vuzix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Kay Edward William Jr. (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $4.15 per share for $31125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the VUZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Russell Grant (CFO and Executive VP) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.18 for $20892.0. The insider now directly holds 1,162,205 shares of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -11.13% down over the past 12 months and Qumu Corporation (QUMU) that is -54.59% lower over the same period. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is -21.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.