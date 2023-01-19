Which Institutions Own Shares In New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)?

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is -15.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.17 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.25% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.34% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.86, the stock is -10.91% and -21.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -23.28% off its SMA200. NFE registered 48.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.14%.

The stock witnessed a -20.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.29%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $7.73B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.06% and -43.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 128.20% this year

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.63M, and float is at 97.43M with Short Float at 3.89%.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Matthew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $42.28 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46907.0 shares.

New Fortress Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Wilkinson Matthew (Director) sold a total of 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $41.94 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50907.0 shares of the NFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Griffin C. William (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 344,805 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE).