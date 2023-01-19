Who are the Institutional Holders in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) is 27.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.94 and a high of $10.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is 27.11% and 28.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 7.79% off its SMA200. PCT registered 8.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.24%.

The stock witnessed a 34.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.57%, and is 25.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.94% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.49% and -21.28% from its 52-week high.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Analyst Forecasts

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.40% this year

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.51M, and float is at 109.02M with Short Float at 20.18%.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olson Dustin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $6.51 per share for a total of $7643.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Scott John Stewart (Director) sold a total of 72,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $7.42 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the PCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Scott John Stewart (Director) disposed off 73,546 shares at an average price of $7.17 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 1,232,425 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT).